Chicago man, 62, robbed Orland Park gas station at gunpoint: police

A Chicago man is accused of robbing an Orland Park gas station at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

At about 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Orland Park police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station located on the northwest corner of 143rd Street and LaGrange Road.

According to police, an employee of the gas station dialed 911, saying that a male suspect entered the business and displayed a handgun. He then demanded money from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Investigators were able to identify 62-year-old Nathan Phillips as the suspect in this robbery.

Phillips was arrested Monday in the area of 102nd Street and Torrence Avenue in Chicago.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Phillips was transported to the Bridgeview Courthouse Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held without bond.