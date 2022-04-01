Chicago man robs 42-year-old woman with dangerous weapon on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a woman with a dangerous weapon on the West Side.
Jose Macias, 25, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery.
At about 6:03 p.m. on Feb. 24, Macias allegedly robbed a 42-year-old woman with a weapon in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue.
The offender was placed in custody on Thursday and charged accordingly.
No additional information was provided by police.