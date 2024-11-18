Chicago man sentenced for armed bank robberies: 'serious, violent, criminal conduct'

The Brief Christopher Porter, 53, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for three armed bank robberies. Porter targeted banks in Chicago and Evergreen Park in 2020 and 2021, using violence against customers and staff. A federal jury convicted Porter in 2022, and the sentence was handed down on Nov. 14.



A Chicago man has been sentenced for a string of armed bank robberies that terrorized customers and staff in 2020 and 2021.

Christopher Porter, 53, robbed a bank in Evergreen Park and two others in Chicago, pointing a gun at tellers and customers during each incident.

In one of the robberies, Porter placed a customer in a headlock, pointed a gun at his head, and pinned him against a wall.

A jury convicted Porter in 2022 on three counts of robbery and a firearm charge.

"Defendant terrorized innocent bank tellers and customers," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Peabody and Paige Nutini told the court in Chicago. "His short spree of bank robberies was serious, violent, criminal conduct."

Porter was sentenced last Thursday to 20 years in prison.