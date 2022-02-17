Chicago man sentenced to 22 years for part in takeover-style heists at cell phone stores

A Chicago man who was part of a crew that conspired to rob cell phone stores in Calumet City and Peotone in 2017 has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Aaron Clark, 44, pleaded guilty last year to federal conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges.

According to authorities, the crew conducted takeover-style heists in which the robbers would point guns at employees and bound their hands and feet with duct tape or rope.

The robbers would then steal cash and electronic devices before fleeing the stores.

Prosecutors say Clark brandished a gun during heists and threatened to shoot store employees in the Peotone robbery.

Clark also violently kicked a store employee in the face, and knocked another employee off of a stool to the ground.

"The offenses in this case were violent and dangerous," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard M. Rothblatt and Aaron R. Bond argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "No one should have to experience the physical pain and psychological terror defendant imposed upon the employees at these stores who were simply doing their jobs."

Clark was imposed the 22-year sentence Wednesday.

Another member of the crew was convicted of armed robbery in Cook County and sentenced to 14 years in state prison.