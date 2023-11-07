Chicago man sentenced to 23 years for 'senseless' shooting in Elgin

A Chicago man was sentenced to 23 years for shooting two men in 2021 in northwest suburban Elgin.

Giovanni Ramirez, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in a Dec. 29, 2021 shooting that left two young men wounded.

Ramirez was a passenger in a vehicle that followed another car through a residential area of Elgin. They eventually stopped and Ramirez got out of the car and followed people into a residence on Hill Street. Once he was inside, Ramirez pulled out a gun and shot two men before fleeing the area.

"It is very fortunate that Giovanni Ramirez did not kill anyone during this senseless shooting," Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan said in a statement. "The lengthy prison sentence in this case is justified. My thanks to Elgin Police Det. William Yucaitis and other Elgin officers for their work on this investigation."

Ramirez is required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He has received credit for 673 days served in the Kane County jail.