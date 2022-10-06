Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for having gun while on parole for prior firearm offense

article

A man who was on parole for prior gun charges was sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was found with a loaded firearm near a Chicago playground in March 2021.

Kejuan Carr, 26, was inside Humboldt Park and directly across the street from a playground when police spotted him holding a gun while standing with a group of people in the 1300 block of Luis Munoz Marin Drive, officials said.

Officers arrested Carr as he was leaving the park and found the gun in his possession had 13 rounds of live ammunition, federal officials said.

Carr had previously been convicted of multiple felonies in state court and was prohibited from possessing a gun by federal law.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Carr pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood sentenced him to 51 months in prison.

"There is a dangerous atmosphere of gun violence that pervades this city and this District," Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Durkin argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "But for the alert, swift, and professional actions of Chicago Police officers who observed the defendant possessing the gun on surveillance video and swiftly took him into custody, the defendant could have caused another all-too-common scene of senseless violence and tragedy."