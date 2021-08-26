Chicago man sentenced to 8 years for illegally possessing loaded gun

A Chicago man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun on the city's West Side.

Eddie Jones, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Authorities said he was previously convicted of felonies, including firearm-related offenses, and was prohibited by federal law from possessing a gun.

On June 5, 2020, Chicago police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Officers then observed Jones running along the street and tossing the gun into a vacant lot.

The firearm was equipped with a laser scope and was loaded with multiple rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, authorities said three victims were wounded by gunfire moments before the officers encountered Jones.

U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah imposed the sentence Wednesday and found that Jones used the handgun in the attempted murders of the three wounded victims.