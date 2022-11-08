Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head.

Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police officers, authorities said.

On March 29, 2020, Knox exited the vehicle and fled from law enforcement with one firearm in his hand, and another concealed in the lining of his jacket.

During the pursuit, prosecutors said Knox threw the firearm in his hand into the backyard of a residence.

While an officer was trying to detain Knox in the yard of the same residence, Knox punched the officer in the back of the head multiple times.

Officers recovered both firearms

"The unlawful possession of firearms has crippled communities across the Chicagoland region. The consequences of picking up an illegal firearm must be severe enough such that a convicted felon who decides to do so understands the serious consequences that this decision entails," argued Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz in the government’s sentencing memorandum.

Knox pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

On Friday, a judge imposed the 120-month prison sentence.