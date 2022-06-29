Chicago man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing gun

A man who illegally possessed a handgun and fled police on Chicago's West Side has been sentenced to prison.

On January 4, 2019, officials say Chicago police officers witnessed Lamont Haggard reach for an object in his waistband while walking on a sidewalk in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

When officers approached Haggard, he took off running and ditched the gun in a vacant lot, officials said. Soon after, he was arrested in an outdoor stairwell of a nearby apartment building.

Police discover firearm discarded by defendant Haggard in vacant lot | U.S. Attorney’s Office

Haggard, who is now 32-years-old, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm. He's not allowed to possess a gun after being previously convicted of multiple state felonies.

Last Friday, Haggard was sentenced to 80-months in prison — just shy of seven years.

Firearm illegally possessed by defendant Haggard | U.S. Attorney’s Office

"The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is serious in nature," Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron R. Bond said. "The presence of this loaded firearm in the hands of defendant, and his actions when he possessed it, were a recipe for potential disaster."