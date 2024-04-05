Chicago man shot at vehicle during road rage incident, leading to crash on I-290: ISP

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 290 earlier this week.

Lamont Ross, 31, has been charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash and expressway shooting on I-290 eastbound at Racine Avenue.

Police say the victim was driving on the entrance ramp from Independence Boulevard to I-290 eastbound when his vehicle was allegedly shot by Ross.

Both vehicles then continued onto I-290 but crashed near Racine Avenue. At that time, Ross allegedly fired shots at the victim again before fleeing on foot.

Responding troopers engaged in a foot pursuit, but Ross was able to avoid capture.

The victim was not shot, but was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the traffic crash.

While investigating, ISP identified Ross as the suspect, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.