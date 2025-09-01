Chicago crime: Man critically hurt in Little Village shooting, police say

The Brief A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times late Monday morning in Little Village. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the 48-year-old man was standing outside in the 2600 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when someone walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot several times in the abdomen.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police. The shooter fled after the attack.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.