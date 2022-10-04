Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police

article

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week.

Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder.

On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call for shots fired at the JC Miami Motel located at 9041 S. Cicero Ave.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot with numerous gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers administered medical aid to the woman. She was then transported to an area hospital.

Officers then obtained the description and license plate information of the vehicle associated with the shooter.

The information was broadcasted over the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network.

Law enforcement agencies were able to use data and locate the vehicle and arrest Williams.

Bond was denied for Williams at his hearing Tuesday.