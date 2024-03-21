Chicago man convicted of slingshotting 2 reproductive health facilities

A Chicago was convicted of damaging a pair of reproductive health services facilities with a slingshot several times in 2021.

Michael Barron, 42, used a slingshot and metal ball bearings to damage the two facilities six times in May and June 2021.

After a two-day trial, a federal jury convicted Barron on all six counts of intentionally damaging the facilities because they provided reproductive health services.

Barron's sentencing date is scheduled for July 9. Each conviction is punishable by a maximum sentence of on year in federal prison, officials said.

