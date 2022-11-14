Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles.

At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

While investigating, authorities determined that two co-workers, a 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, had a physical altercation in the parking lot.

During the fight, the 28-year-old man produced a "Karambit" knife, which is a self-defense type knife with a curved blade, police said.

The 28-year-old man then stabbed and slashed the 42-year-old victim multiple times in the forehead, hand, shoulder and arm.

Officers took the 28-year-old man into custody at the scene.

The victim self-transported to a nearby fire station. He was treated by paramedics at the fire station, and then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Treyvon, L. King, of Chicago, was identified as the suspect in this case.

King was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He appeared in bond court Sunday.