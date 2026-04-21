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Chicago police: Man stabbed in neck during South Side argument

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 21, 2026 5:29am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old man was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday.
    • Police say a 24-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
    • The victim was treated onsite by CFD.

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an argument inside a Southwest Side home early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Wallace Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were inside a residence when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, the younger man pulled out a sharp object and the older man suffered a "minor laceration" on the right side of his neck, police said.

Chicago Fire Department crews treated the victim at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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