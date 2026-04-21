Chicago police: Man stabbed in neck during South Side argument
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an argument inside a Southwest Side home early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Wallace Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Police said a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were inside a residence when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.
During the altercation, the younger man pulled out a sharp object and the older man suffered a "minor laceration" on the right side of his neck, police said.
Chicago Fire Department crews treated the victim at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The 24-year-old man was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what the argument was about.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.