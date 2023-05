article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a person on the city's South Side earlier this year.

Arthur Drake, 55, faces one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

According to Chicago police, Drake allegedly stabbed a person in the 2300 block of South Moe Drive on March 22.

He was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.