Chicago man stabbed woman multiple times, causing her death: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing a woman multiple times in Englewood.
Daniel Burley, 31, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.
Chicago police say Burley stabbed a 30-year-old woman multiple times on Monday in the 5700 block of South Damen.
The woman died from her injuries.
Burley was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available by police.