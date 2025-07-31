Chicago man who stole vehicle at gunpoint minutes after firing shots during carjacking attempt sentenced

The Brief A Chicago man learned his fate after two carjacking incidents on the West Side in 2021. Kiar Evans fired shots during a carjacking attempt and stole another vehicle at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 18 years.



A Chicago man has been sentenced on federal charges stemming from a violent West Side spree in 2021.

What we know:

Kiar Evans, 26, was convicted last year of carjacking, attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 18, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Evans fired shots through a window while trying to carjack a Chevrolet Impala near Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway on May 20, 2021. The victim was able to drive away.

Minutes later, Evans pointed a gun at the driver of a Nissan Altima and demanded the person get out. The victim complied, and Evans drove off in the vehicle.

A short time later, Evans was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue. Chicago police arrested him at the scene and recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun that had been converted to fire automatically.

Because Evans was a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having a gun.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

What they're saying:

"Defendant wielded a gun that had been rendered fully automatic throughout his spree of violence and did not hesitate to use that gun to intimidate his victims and force his will upon them," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paige Nutini and Jimmy Arce wrote in the sentencing memo.

"His selfish actions exhibited a total disregard for the safety and well-being of others; and by sheer luck, none of defendant’s victims was seriously injured."