Chicago man, teen charged in Little Village robbery: police

Charges were filed against a Chicago man and a teenager in connection to two robberies in Little Village Sunday night.

Christian Guillen, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested a block away from each other near 26th Street and South Pulaski Road just five minutes after they allegedly robbed a man.

Police said Guillen and the juvenile robbed an 18-year-old man in the 4000 block of West 26th Street at midnight.

Guillen was also accused of beating and robbing a 31-year-old man just 15 minutes before about a block away in the 4100 block of West 25th Place.

Police said Guillen was charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery. The juvenile was charged with one felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor.

Guillen was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday and the 16-year-old was scheduled to appear in juvenile court.