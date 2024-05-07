Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man, teen charged in Little Village robbery: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 7, 2024 9:27am CDT
Little Village
Christian Guillen  (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO - Charges were filed against a Chicago man and a teenager in connection to two robberies in Little Village Sunday night. 

Christian Guillen, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested a block away from each other near 26th Street and South Pulaski Road just five minutes after they allegedly robbed a man. 

Police said Guillen and the juvenile robbed an 18-year-old man in the 4000 block of West 26th Street at midnight. 

Guillen was also accused of beating and robbing a 31-year-old man just 15 minutes before about a block away in the 4100 block of West 25th Place. 

Police said Guillen was charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery. The juvenile was charged with one felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor. 

Guillen was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday and the 16-year-old was scheduled to appear in juvenile court. 