Chicago man threatened Illinois state senator over emails, officials say

A Chicago man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to harm an Illinois state senator via email, officials said.

Joseph Haggerty, 59, was charged with threatening a public official, a felony, according to Illinois State Police.

Joseph Haggerty (Illinois State Police)

What we know:

Haggerty turned himself in to ISP in Cook County and he was taken into custody and sent to Stephenson County.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney said he had received two threatening emails from Haggerty. In a press release, Chesney said Haggerty is an inspector for the City of Chicago. Chesney represents much of the northeastern part of the state, where Stephenson County is located.

The threatening messages were sent to Chesney’s government email address on the day he participated in a press conference focused on immigration and President Donald Trump’s proposal to send National Guard troops to Chicago.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations for their professionalism, diligence, and swift action throughout this case," said Chesney in a statement. "Their commitment to public safety is exemplary, and I am grateful to know that Mr. Haggerty will be held accountable for these felony crimes. It is deeply troubling that an inspector for the City of Chicago issued violent threats against a sitting public official, and such conduct must be met with the seriousness it deserves."

What we don't know:

The exact content of those emails was not clear.