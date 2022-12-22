Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning.
Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
The dog died as a result.
Spencer was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available by police.