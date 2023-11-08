Chicago man tried stealing $1700 worth of merchandise from suburban Home Depot: prosecutors

A Chicago man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly attempting to steal $1700 worth of merchandise from a suburban Home Depot on Tuesday.

Around 10:48 a.m., Oak Brook Terrace police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located at 17W734 22nd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took 42-year-old Timothy Wehmeyer into custody. Prosecutors say he entered the store, grabbed 25 cases of flooring, and walked toward the exit.

As he passed the checkout counter, Wehmeyer allegedly showed store employees a fraudulent online flooring receipt dated Oct. 13, 2023. When he was further confronted, prosecutors say he fled the scene and left the merchandise behind.

Timothy Wehmeyer

Then, when Wehmeyer was questioned by police, he allegedly showed officers a false driver's license.

"As we get closer to the holiday shopping season, I warn anyone considering stealing from a DuPage County business that our law enforcement officers are well-trained and on the lookout for any suspicious behavior," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Retail theft, up $16 billion from 2021 to an estimated $112 billion in 2022, is a tremendous drain on our economy that leads to higher prices for consumers and ultimately lower sales."

Wehmeyer has been charged with burglary, retail theft, and obstructing identification. He was denied pre-trial release because the judge believes he poses a high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution. Prosecutors say he currently has an active warrant out of Crown Point, Indiana for larceny, a pending retail theft case in Cook County, and has failed to appear in court at least 12 times through his criminal history.

Wehmeyer is due in court on Nov. 21.