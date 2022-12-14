Chicago man turns himself in after hit-and-run crash seriously injures elderly man

article

A man is facing charges after crashing into a 71-year-old man and fleeing the scene last November in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jorge Diaz, 47, is accused of running his Ford pick-up truck into the man who was walking on the crosswalk Nov. 26 in the 2900 block of East 87th Street, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Diaz, who lives a block away from the crash, turned himself in to police Monday.

He was charged with aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and failure to report an accident causing injury.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.