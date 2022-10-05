Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors

A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday morning in Roseland when he was shot.

"I saw that [bullet] shot through my pants, and my favorite shirt got destroyed that I got for my birthday," Barr said.

Legend was shot outside Universal Community Church at 108th & State, where his grandmother pastors just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. His mom says they were about to park and noticed a stranger inside the pastor's SUV.

"Right when we turned down the street, the guy pulled out this really big machine gun and started shooting at the car, my son was in the back screaming ‘I got shot,’" Keshawana Barr said.

Legend was shot in the leg. Police initially said Legend's father confronted the man, but the family says they only made eye contact and never left the vehicle.

Legend’s femur bone was shattered by the bullet. It’s the longest and strongest bone in the body, affecting the way we stand and move. Legend was gearing up to return to the basketball court at his local rec center.

"My teams gonna be without a basketball player. I gotta wait until I sign up again for basketball."

Officers responded to the scene, chased Gayden and found him hiding in the bushes, prosecutors said.

Police say Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting.

Gayden's coat was allegedly found near where he was hiding in the bushes as well.

He also allegedly told police that he didn't know a child was in the car.

At the time of the shooting, Gayden was wanted on a warrant with Will County.

Bond was denied for Gayden, and his next hearing is Oct. 12.