Chicago man was under the influence in Bedford Park crash that killed 8-year-old boy: police

A Chicago man was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into a half-dozen cars stopped at a traffic light in Bedford Park, killing an 8-year-old boy.

Alfonso R. Lopez, 50, is charged with reckless homicide and DUI in the Sunday evening crash that killed Julian Ocegueda, according to police.

Lopez was driving south on Cicero Avenue at 10:30 p.m. when he veered onto northbound State Street, which intersects diagonally with Cicero, police said.

Lopez’s car struck the driver’s side of a car stopped on State Street, injuring 8-year-old Julian inside the car, authorities said. The child was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. Three other people in that car were injured but expected to survive.

Lopez’s car continued moving and hit four other vehicles, injuring nine people total, police said.

Lopez is also charged with improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance.

He was expected to appear for a bond hearing later Wednesday.