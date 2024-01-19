Chicago man who sued 27 women over negative Facebook reviews charged with tax fraud

The tables have turned on a Chicago man who recently sued dozens of women over negative reviews on Facebook.

Nikko D'Ambrosio, of Des Plaines, sued 27 women, Facebook and its parent company Meta this month for defamation, invasion of privacy and emotional distress from comments that were written in a Facebook group about dating.

Now, D'Ambrosio has been charged with two counts of filing false tax returns. One count stems from May 17, 2021, and the other is from July 6, 2020.

Court documents claim D'Ambrosio lied in his July tax return about his total expenses amounting to $158,528, even though it was substantially less.

He also claimed in the return that his gifts to charity were $29,775, when it was less than that amount, according to court documents.

D'Ambrosio said in the tax return that his taxable income was $4,443, but court documents state that he made more money.

In May 2021, D'Ambrosio falsely stated in his tax return his total expenses amounted to $252,625 when they were less. He also provided false information on his charity contributions and his income, according to court documents.

D'Ambrosio's defamation lawsuit is believed to be the first filed in Illinois under the state's new anti-doxxing statute. He's seeking $75,000 in damages.

