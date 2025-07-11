Chicago marks 30 years since deadly 1995 heat wave

The Brief Chicago is marking 30 years since the 1995 heat wave that killed 739 people, mostly elderly residents in Black and Latino communities. Quinn Chapel and the People’s Response Network created an art installation with 739 cups of water — one for each life lost. The tragedy led to the creation of the city's emergency management office, which now urges residents to sign up for "Notify Chicago" alerts for severe weather and emergency updates.



This weekend marks 30 years since the 1995 Chicago heat wave that claimed the lives of 739 people over a five-day stretch of extreme temperatures.

What we know:

To honor the lives lost, Quinn Chapel AME Church, near 24th Street and Wabash Avenue, partnered with the community group People’s Response Network to unveil a temporary art installation featuring 739 cups of water — one for each victim.

The heat wave, which spanned from July 12 to July 16, 1995, brought temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The crisis disproportionately affected elderly residents in Black and Latino communities who lacked access to air conditioning and other cooling resources.

In the aftermath, the city launched the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) just months later. Since then, officials say the agency has worked to improve response strategies and ensure more equitable distribution of information and resources during extreme weather.

"The 1995 heat wave is one of those disasters that shapes and governs how we operate on our emergency management side and really impacts our emergency planning efforts, all of our resources that we pull together citywide and it's at the top of our minds every single summer," said Kaila Lariviere, manager of Emergency Management Services for the City of Chicago. "I like to say we're the three Cs – we're coordination, collaboration, communication and that communication piece is the top of our list in efforts in what we really put our driving force behind."

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to sign up for "Notify Chicago" alerts, which provide real-time updates about weather emergencies, traffic issues, hazardous materials incidents and more.

For details on how to enroll, follow this link.