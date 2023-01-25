Chicago marks 'DePaul Day' on Wednesday

Wednesday was a special day for DePaul University, which celebrated 125 years of excellence and education.

With today being January 25, or 1-25, the Chicago City Council has proclaimed it "DePaul Day".

The announcement kicks off a week of celebrations on campus and throughout the city, including DePaul-sponsored community ice skating at Maggie Daley Park and a skyline illuminated in Blue Demon colors.

The university is also hosting its annual Day of Giving. This year, the goal is bigger than ever — $7 million.

The money will benefit scholarships and programs at DePaul.