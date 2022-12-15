Chicago marks two years since first COVID vaccines were administered in the city

Two years ago the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Chicago.

As of Thursday, nearly 80 percent of the city's entire population has received at least one dose.

As we near the peak of the holiday season, the Chicago Department of Public health and Lurie Children's Hospital are encouraging everyone to consider getting a booster.

Right now, COVID transmission remains at a medium level in the city and surrounding counties

"I can tell you unvaccinated Chicagoans are twice as likely to get COVID-19 than those who are up-to-date with their vaccines and their boosters," said Chicago's top doc Allison Arwady.

Dr. Arwady also said that those unvaccinated are three times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to die.