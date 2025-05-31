Chicago mass shooting: 7 teens shot on South Side, police say

The Brief A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side left seven teenagers injured early Saturday morning. Police said there was a large gathering in Auburn Gresham and someone drove by and opened fire on the crowd. One of the victims was listed in serious condition.



Seven teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s South Side overnight.

The shooting happened as police were trying to disperse a large gathering of people in the 1200 block of West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A little before 2 a.m., an unknown car drove by and began firing shots at the crowd striking several victims.

The car fled the scene.

Seven people were shot:

A 17-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition and taken to Christ Hospital.

An 18-year-old man shot in the leg and listed in fair condition. He was taken to Christ Hospital.

A 19-year-old man shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear exactly what was the cause of the gathering.

Area detectives are investigating.