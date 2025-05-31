Chicago mass shooting: 7 teens shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Seven teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s South Side overnight.
The shooting happened as police were trying to disperse a large gathering of people in the 1200 block of West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
A little before 2 a.m., an unknown car drove by and began firing shots at the crowd striking several victims.
The car fled the scene.
Seven people were shot:
- A 17-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition and taken to Christ Hospital.
- An 18-year-old man shot in the leg and listed in fair condition. He was taken to Christ Hospital.
- A 19-year-old man shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in serious condition.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.
- An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
What we don't know:
No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.
It was unclear exactly what was the cause of the gathering.
Area detectives are investigating.