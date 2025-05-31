Expand / Collapse search

Chicago mass shooting: 7 teens shot on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 31, 2025 6:30am CDT
The Brief

    • A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side left seven teenagers injured early Saturday morning.
    • Police said there was a large gathering in Auburn Gresham and someone drove by and opened fire on the crowd.
    • One of the victims was listed in serious condition.

CHICAGO - Seven teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s South Side overnight.

The shooting happened as police were trying to disperse a large gathering of people in the 1200 block of West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A little before 2 a.m., an unknown car drove by and began firing shots at the crowd striking several victims.

The car fled the scene.

Seven people were shot:

  • A 17-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition and taken to Christ Hospital.
  • An 18-year-old man shot in the leg and listed in fair condition. He was taken to Christ Hospital.
  • A 19-year-old man shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
  • A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
  • An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in serious condition.
  • A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.
  • An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear exactly what was the cause of the gathering.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

