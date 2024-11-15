Chicago mayor to attend fallen officer’s funeral despite family’s objections

Mayor Brandon Johnson is planning to attend the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, despite claims that his family doesn't want him in attendance.

The mayor's office issued a statement Friday, shared below:

"Mayor Johnson will attend honors funeral services and celebration of life for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez. Mayor Johnson will join Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department to honor the legacy of service Officer Martinez will forever inspire. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with the Martinez family and Officer Martinez’s beloved fiancé.

The Mayor of Chicago will attend all honors funeral services for every, Police Officer, Firefighter or EMT who loses their life in the line of duty. These official honor services are solemn moments to honor the sacrifice of our officers and first responders. It is the Mayor’s honor to support the officers of the entire Chicago Police Department, especially in moments of grief."

The President of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police said the family has been very clear about not wanting the mayor or Governor JB Pritzker at the services.

Earlier this week, the governor's office said they always respect the wishes of the family and will not attend.

Martinez, 26, died after being shot during a traffic stop in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood earlier this month.

Darion McMillian, 23, was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder of a police officer in Martinez's killing.

Funeral Information