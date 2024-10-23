Fallen Chicago police officer Luis Huesca honored with Valor Award

The Brief The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored Officer Luis Huesca posthumously, who was killed outside his Gage Park home in April. Additional Valor Awards were given to Officers Gregory St. Louis, Charles Villanova, Lashawn Morris, and Edwin Gramajo for their bravery. Police leaders emphasized the public's need to understand the risks officers face, with Distinguished Service Awards presented to those involved in Officer Huesca’s case.



One of the goals of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is "do not forget."

Inside the Theater on the Lake, located at 2401 N DuSable Lake Shore Drive, dozens of officers were joined by their families on Wednesday night.

Valor Award recipients included Officer Luis Huesca, who was honored posthumously.

He was robbed and killed outside his Gage Park home in April.

Officer Gregory St. Louis, Officer Charles Villanova, Officer Lashawn Morris, and Field Training Officer Edwin Gramajo also received Valor Awards.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed the crowd. Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Executive President Sandra Wortham also spoke, saying the public should do more to understand how officers put their lives on the line every day.

Officers and detectives who responded to and investigated Officer Huesca’s murder received Distinguished Service Awards.