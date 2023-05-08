Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's inauguration tickets now available

Tickets are now available for the inauguration of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The event is scheduled to take place next Monday at Credit Union One Arena on Chicago's Near West Side.

The ceremony will include Johnson's oath of office, along with members of the Chicago City Council and other citywide elected officials.

Tickets for the event are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in attending the ceremony can reserve their tickets online at Chicagoforthepeople.org.

The inauguration of Brandon Johnson marks a new chapter in Chicago politics.