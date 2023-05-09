Chicago mayor declares state of emergency after arrival of migrants from southern border

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in response to an influx of migrants who have arrived from the southern border in recent weeks.

More than 8,000 migrants have arrived in the Chicago area from Texas since August, according to the mayor's office, including another 48 people who arrived on Tuesday after they were "inhumanely bussed" to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

To handle the recent surge, the city has relied on various departments as well as community-based organizations to provide temporary shelters and respite centers.

"We should all understand that this crisis will likely deepen before we see it get

better, so as we move forward, the City of Chicago will have to bring additional locations online to prepare for the arrival of more individuals and families and to relieve Chicago Police Department districts," the mayor said in a statement.

"The City of Chicago is in the midst of a national humanitarian crisis, and through a unified effort in accordance with its values as a welcoming city, Chicago is doing everything it can to respond to the urgency of this matter."

The order called on both federal and state governments to assist the city in providing additional resources for sheltering new arrivals.

City leaders say up to 200 migrants are arriving every single day in Chicago by bus and by plane. An estimated 300 migrants right now are living inside local police stations, some needing urgent medical care.

City budget officials say it’ll cost $20 million a month to aid the families, mostly from Venezuela. Chicago is still waiting on its share of $800 million in FEMA funding to support the migrant crisis.

Mayor Elect Brandon Johnson says he’s assembled a team to more aggressively address the issue.

A news conference is planned at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.