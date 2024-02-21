Expand / Collapse search

Chicago mayor hints at possible replacement for ShotSpotter after contract expires

By FOX 32 News
Chicago
Johnson hints that something will replace ShotSpotter

Mayor Johnson delivered remarks after a City Council meeting Wednesday.

CHICAGO - After Wednesday's City Council meeting, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson hinted that he has a replacement in mind for ShotSpotter once its contract expires. 

The mayor was answering a question about why he said all options were on the table for funding the proposed new White Sox Park. 

He used the decision about ShotSpotter as an example of his approach. 

"Even with the decision around ShotSpotter, you know, I was very thoughtful about how we… dismissed that particular form of technology. But it didn't mean that I could not come up with a variation that allowed us to collect some data and then to build tools toward what public safety ultimately really needs, which is a holistic approach," Johnson said. 

The mayor didn't share any specifics about the tools he said would replace ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter shuts down in Chicago on Sept. 22. 

