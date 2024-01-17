Chicago White Sox reportedly considering new stadium in South Loop

There is talk of a new sports stadium in Chicago, and it's not for the Bears.

The Sun-Times reported on Wednesday night that the White Sox are in "serious" talks to build a stadium in the South Loop, providing a prime site for South Side baseball.

According to the Sun-Times, the White Sox are eyeing the South Loop parcel of land known as "The 78." It's a sprawling 60-plus acres at Clark and Roosevelt, currently owned by Related Midwest.

The spot is viewed as one of the prime open spaces still left around downtown.

There has been no comment specifically on the move from the White Sox, and the Sun-Times article is only citing sources for their information.

FOX 32 reached out to Related Midwest who told us, "No comment from The 78" — they did, however, provide us with a drone photo of the property.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a joint statement to the Sun-Times, saying they're looking at ways to remain "competitive in Chicago in perpetuity."

There is no word yet if public funding would be part of a deal, or if the construction would be privately financed.

Last summer, reports surfaced that Reinsdorf was exploring the possibility of leaving Guaranteed Rate Field when the team's lease expires after the 2029 season.

Years ago, when the White Sox were first building their new ballpark on 35th Street, there was a strong push to bring the team downtown then.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 32 Chicago for updates.