City of Chicago extends contract with ShotSpotter through September

The City of Chicago has extended its contract with ShotSpotter, just hours before it was set to expire.

SoundThinking, the entity responsible for the ShotSpotter technology, said Friday evening that the contract extension will allow the city to use ShotSpotter through Sept. 22, 2024, with an additional two-month transition period.

"SoundThinking will continue to provide the Chicago Police Department and the citizens of Chicago with the highest-quality gunshot detection services that the city has relied upon for the last seven years," the company said.

ShotSpotter is the city's gun detection system and prior to the contract extension, if an agreement wasn't reached, it was set to expire at midnight on Friday.

The debate over ShotSpotter has intensified in the last few days as the threat of expiration loomed.

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson dodged questions regarding the contract and his responses were vague.

Several major cities have canceled contracts with ShotSpotter, including Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

However, others have supported ShotSpotter's services, including the Department of Justice, which found that 80% of shots fired in field tests were accurately reported by ShotSpotter.

The City of Chicago issued this statement shortly after the contract extension was announced:

"During the period until September 22, 2024, law enforcement and other community safety stakeholders will assess various tools, data and programs that build upon increased safety and trust, and issue recommendations to that effect. In advance of the September termination date, the Chicago Police Department will work to revamp operations within the Strategic Decision Support Centers, implement new training and further develop response models to gun violence that ultimately reduce shootings and increase accountability.

"Moving forward, the City of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime. Doing this work, in consultation with law enforcement, community stakeholders, violence prevention organizations, and business and philanthropy partners, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all."

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.