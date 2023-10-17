Chicago mayor, Illinois governor attend pro-choice gathering

One of the strongest pro-choice organizations in Illinois hosted its 30th annual luncheon on Tuesday.

"Personal PAC" worked to pass Illinois' Reproductive Health Act, which secures a woman's right to an abortion regardless of what the US Supreme Court says.

Guests at today's luncheon included Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"I want you to know as mayor of Chicago, I too will continue to fight to make sure that this city is a national model for gender equity and championing reproductive rights," Johnson said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was today's keynote speaker.