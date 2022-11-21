Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was swiftly ridiculed for decrying the mass shooting in Colorado, while her own city is plagued with gang violence and fatal shootings.

The Democratic mayor responded to the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado, where five people were killed and dozens of others were injured, by saying that it made her "sick."

"I’m sick of this s---. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops? We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

This past weekend at least 20 people were shot and three people were killed in shootings in the Windy City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Lightfoot's tweet was quickly ratioed, with Twitter users calling on the mayor to address her own city's problems with violence.

Conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell tweeted, "I'm not sure, but it seems like you might be in a position to do something about murders in Chicago."

Others mocked the mayor's seemingly tone-deaf tweet.

Conservative pundit and talk show host Dave Rubin called her a clown.

Read more at FoxNews.com.