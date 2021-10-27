Lightfoot greeted by barrage of 'deafening' boos at Loop fundraiser

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was "booed off the stage" at a fundraiser in the Loop on Sunday.

Lightfoot was scheduled to speak at an annual event which raises money for Plumbers Union Local 130, but one attendee said the mayor of Chicago barely spoke before the "deafening" boos.

"I knew that was going to happen," a man attending the event could be heard saying in the video.

The union was the first to endorse the mayor in her 2019 run-off election.

Business manager Jim Coyne has said he's "proud and honored" to support a candidate who will "fight for plumbers and their families."