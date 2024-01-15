Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joins kids at MLK Baseball Camp

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
6:25PM
CHICAGO - It may be freezing outside, but that doesn't mean kids can't play a little baseball — inside, of course.

The Pullman Community Center hosted an MLK baseball camp on Monday. The kids got a chance to work on their skills and meet some special guests, including Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"That you all represent the best part of who we are as a society. Because you all have so much promise, so much opportunity. And the opportunities that you all have today, are the opportunities that the people who came before us wanted to see happen," Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson also told the children they all have a responsibility to carry on MLK's legacy and make sure everyone who comes after them has even more opportunities.