Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly

Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum.

But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday.

At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.

"I had a fundraising event last night," Vallas said.

Vallas, who is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, was introduced Tuesday night by Katie Dunne. Her cousin, a six-year police department veteran, took her own life last summer after working 22 consecutive days.

"Our family last summer lost a member to suicide, a 5th generation Chicago police officer. We know first hand how important it is to have a mayor that supports our officers," Dunne said.

Earlier in the day, candidate for mayor Chuy Garcia unveiled a plan for "gender equity" and was endorsed by the most powerful woman in the Illinois House.

"We need a mayor that can navigate Springfield, and build the bridges necessary to allow Chicago to prosper," said state Rep. Robyn Gabel.

Garcia is promising a style of leadership different from Mayor Lightfoot.

"She is combative, unnecessarily. She's over the top. And I think we've all witnessed over the past several years situations where there's been finger pointing, where there are allegations, where it's her way or the highway," Garcia said.

Early voting is scheduled to begin next week. The election is on Feb. 28.