Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected

Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday.

City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington.

Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at those same locations.

Mayoral candidates are still working to convince undecided voters. One frontrunner, Paul Vallas, stopped in Chinatown on Wednesday to discuss crime and getting rid of the current top cop.

"The first thing I'm going to do when I come in is I'm going to replace Brown and his leadership team," Vallas said. "There are officers there who are deserving of joining leadership ranks, and they will have the confidence in rank-and-file officers."

Candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia’s television ads started airing on Tuesday.

"It’s time to get back to a safer Chicago now, by getting more cops on the streets and illegal guns off of them," Garcia said in his ad.

Good Day Chicago has been hosting mayoral candidates. Alderman Sophia King was on Wednesday morning.

"Officers are working 40 hours a week, four days on, three days off," she said. "We can get up to 50 percent more officers, day one, in the communities where they are needed."

Willie Wilson will appear on Good Day Chicago on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. He’s reminding residents to vote early.

"Do come out this Thursday and vote for yours truly, Dr. Willie Wilson. Punch number 4!" he said.

Just the two sites are opening Thursday morning for early voting. But on February 13, residents can vote early in all 50 wards.

The two sites open at 9 a.m.