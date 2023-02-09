Crime, CPS take center stage at FOX 32 Mayoral Forum

The first 30 minutes of the FOX 32 Mayoral Forum was focused on crime — up 40 percent last year.

The first question went to the incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who says crime, this year, is down.

"While homicides are down 14 percent year over year, shootings are down 20 percent, carjackings are down 10 percent, people in this city still don't feel safe, and so everyone in our city deserves to be safe because they are safe," said Lightfoot.

When asked what could be done to stop the rise in crime, mayoral candidate Roderick Sawyer had this to say:

"To stem the rise in crime, the first thing we would do is get a new leader," said Sawyer.

And the sparring didn't stop there.

"We are 1,700 police officers down, from 2019, and 406,000 911 calls did not have a car available including 32,000 assaults and batteries in progress. There is a lack of police officers. I believe if you replaced the current superintendent, if you returned them to a normal schedule, if they know they're gonna have the right support, I believe you will be able to slow the exodus of officers," said candidate Paul Vallas.

"The superintendent of the Chicago Police Department told us the most prolific carjacker was an 11-year-old, an 11-year-old. A person who had multiple carjackings under his belt. And what this administration has done to wrap their arms around them? Is give them a curfew," said candidate Kam Buckner.

Crime was at the forefront of this forum that often turned into a debate, including the issue of carjackings.

During January this year, nearly 3,000 cars were stolen. Often the victim was in the car when it happened.

"The answer is not more police like the rest of them will say. If we don't start tackling the root problem, we are going to be here 10 - 20 years if we keep talking about policing. We already have lots of police officers, but what we don't have is youth investment," said candidate Ja'Mal Green.

The mayor's response is that trades are back in the schools and starting Feb. 27, she says there will be another trade fair for the youth.

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson responded to that.

"The mayor says she got a program on the 27th, well she'll be gone by the 28th," said Wilson.

The mayor's record was called into question at least half a dozen times. At one point, she went after the moderators on the issue of public schools.

"Here's what I want to say, Mike. I am listening to your questions and the answers of colleagues. This may be the Fox News perspective on the city of Chicago and CPS, but it's not the reality that I live in every single day," said Lightfoot.

This was the final televised debate.

Early voting is already taking place at downtown super sites and early voting in all 50 wards begins this coming Monday, Feb. 13.

Election day is Feb. 28.