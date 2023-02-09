Live Updates: Chicago mayoral candidates face off in FOX 32 Forum

The nine candidates running for mayor will square off Thursday night in a forum hosted by FOX 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum.

The event takes place at the Union League Club, beginning at 6 p.m. and will last one hour.

The candidates are: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Community Activist Ja'Mal Green, Alderwoman Sophia King (4th), Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Businessman Willie Wilson, Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th), State Rep. Kam Buckner, and Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

The election is Feb. 28, and if none of the nine candidates garner 50 percent of the vote, the top two will face off in a runoff election on Apr. 4.