Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson square off in forum

Public safety will be the topic of a mayoral forum set to begin Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side campus of the University of Illinois Chicago.

Candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will both be in attendance.

Debates about public safety often range far beyond law enforcement and policing. Two longtime local newspaper columnists, Laura Washington and Eric Zorn, are moderating this forum.

Zorn has been critical of both candidates for mayor.

Zorn's site on Substack posted this after an earlier event:

"Brandon Johnson's evasions and distortions during Wednesday evening's forum with Vallas on NBC5/Telemundo were disheartening. His efforts to pin 2023 budget woes in Chicago on decisions Vallas made as city budget director from 1990 until 1993 and CEO of the Chicago Public Schools from 1995 to 2001 are so farfetched as to sound desperate, and his assertion that Vallas has declared a fundamental opposition to reproductive rights was simply false."

On Twitter, Zorn mocked Vallas after the Chicago Tribune reported that Vallas' Facebook account liked posts criticizing Chicago as a "hellhole" and attacking Democrats. One read "Defund CPS."

Vallas claimed he didn't do it, without elaborating.

Zorn sarcastically asked, "...a rogue assistant? Perhaps a hacker? How can anyone ever know?"

The forum starts at 4:30 p.m. and will run for an hour.