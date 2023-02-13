Chicago mayoral election: Johnson's migrant plan, Green courts young voters, King gets endorsement

The candidates for Chicago mayor are making their final pushes with the election coming up on Feb. 28.

Speaking at the Plaza of Americas Monday morning, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson promised to increase funding and support for sanctuary services.

Outlining what he calls his "Immigrant Justice Plan," Johnson said the city needs to ensure asylum seekers have the resources they need when they arrive in Chicago.

"We're gonna make sure that all protective legal services are fully funded so no matter if you're a migrant, an immigrant, or an asylum seeker, you'll have safety and security, and sanctuary in the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

With just over two weeks until election day, the youngest mayoral hopeful, Ja'Mal Green, is encouraging young voters to cast ballots.

Green attended a voter meet and greet at University of Illinois-Chicago on Monday. The community activist has vowed to clean house in the police department and the CTA, eliminate property tax increases, and put a moratorium on charter schools.

Meanwhile, Alderwoman Sophia King is getting a key endorsement from a fellow alderman. David Moore of the 17th ward says he believes King will bring a "collaborative spirit" to a sometimes combative City Hall.

Moore is the latest alderperson to shift allegiance from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to one of her challengers.