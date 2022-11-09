Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs

Guess what? Here comes another election.

The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive.

Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday.

SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who already has the endorsement of the Chicago Teachers Union.

"For too long, the voices and the cries of working people have gone unnoticed. But let me make this very clear today: as the next Mayor of the City of Chicago, the cries and the voices of working people will no longer be ignored," Johnson said.

SEIU threw its support behind Johnson the day before Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, fresh off winning reelection for Congress, is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor.

Prominent North Side Alderman Tom Tunney is expected to announce his candidacy on Monday.