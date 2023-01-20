A new voter opinion survey finds Paul Vallas and Rep. Chuy Garcia leading the nine-candidate field for mayor of Chicago.

The top two finishers in next month’s voting will compete in an April 4th runoff election.

And, despite spending several million dollars on campaign advertising in recent weeks, incumbent Lori Lightfoot has fallen to fourth place, behind teachers union staffer Brandon Johnson.

Pollster Matt Podgorski, of the political consulting firm M3, said, "The big takeaway that we saw is that Chuy Garcia and Paul Vallas basically flip-flopped spots. Now I’ve got Paul Vallas in first place with 26% and Chuy Garcia in second with 19%."

Garcia’s been the target of a negative attack ad aired by Lightfoot this month.

The West Side congressman has not yet begun airing TV commercials of his own. A leader of Garcia’s campaign told FOX 32 Chicago News that once Garcia goes up on the air, he plans to stay up through Feb. 28, the day first-round votes will be counted by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Johnson, whose campaign relies heavily on cash from the teachers union, appears to have benefited from an aggressive schedule of paid media. He surged from just 3.2% in M3’s December survey to 12.2% this week.

Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign spending did not stem a decline in support found by the survey. She fell from 14.5% in December to single digit territory this week: 9.8%.

Multi-millionaire businessman Willie Wilson also lost ground in the M3 poll. Wilson had 13.1% in December; 8.5% this week.

The M3 survey was conducted Jan. 15-17, prior to Thursday night’s mayoral debate. A total of 531 likely voters participated, including 49 who completed a Spanish-language version of the questions. It is accurate to within plus or minus 4.25 percentage points.

A spokesperson from Lightfoot's campaign attacked the survey calling the race "complicated."

The Vallas campaign says the poll proves what they already knew.

"Paul's message of putting crime and Chicago's safety first is clearly resonating with the voters and our campaign has the financial resources and support necessary to continue driving that message home over the next six weeks," said Vallas campaign chief strategist Joe Trippi.

Fox 32 Chicago will host a Mayoral Forum on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Full details on the survey can be found in the PDF below: