Chicago's mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing, taxes in latest debate

Chicago's mayoral candidates came together Thursday night for another debate.

Most stuck to their platforms and spoke straight to the voters.

Candidates were asked how they would handle attracting businesses to Chicago, affordable housing and improving mental health options for young people.

A more immediate concern was also addressed: public safety and the safety of street vendors, especially in Little Village, where there has been a recent uptick in robberies.

"We have to find a way for CPD to coordinate with our SSA and different organizations," said candidate Kam Buckner.

"You must take some of these rules off the police officer and make sure they can do their job and do it the proper way," said candidate Willie Wilson.

"You actually have to invest in people, it's pretty straightforward," said candidate Brandon Johnson.

Plans for Chicago's opioid crisis also came to the forefront with the candidates agreeing it's a public health concern more than a criminal issue.

Other growing issues impacting the city that were debated included the number of migrants being bussed in and keeping the Bears in the city.